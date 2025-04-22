The man then allegedly shot the driver of the Rexton in the arm and stole the car, which he then used to flee the scene.

The men were not known to each other, initial investigations indicate.

Emergency services were called about 12.10pm to Bruce Highway after reports of the initial crash.

The stolen Rexton was then found crashed in Landsborough, near Forestry Rd, about 12.35pm, by police.

The man who allegedly hijacked the Rexton then allegedly stole another car, a grey Mazda 3, but he was quickly arrested by police near Steve Irwin Way.

The gun allegedly used to shoot the Rexton driver was found in the Mazda, the police said.

The police have declared three crime scenes, one at Palmview and two in Landsborough.

A 22-year-old woman from Upper Mount Gravatt died from injuries received in the multi-vehicle crash and a man who was with her was also taken to hospital as he suffered serious injuries.

Queensland Police Chief Inspector Jason Overland, speaking with media on Monday afternoon, said a man had been arrested after the carnage, which occurred on the southbound lanes of the highway near the Banana Bender hotel.

“Preliminary information indicated a red Porsche ... had crashed at that location,” he said.

“A male person had exited that vehicle with a firearm, produced that firearm to another driver and obtained that person’s vehicle and drove to another location, where that subsequent vehicle was crashed.

“He got out of that vehicle and hijacked another vehicle allegedly using a firearm.

“The firearm was located at the third incident scene. Three crime scenes have been declared.”

Chief Inspector Overland said the man would be charged with a number of “serious offences”.

On Monday night, the police said the man, aged 41 and from Tewantin, remained under police guard in hospital in a serious condition.

“The Porsche Macan was not stolen and the driver is the registered owner,” the police said.

Investigations are continuing.