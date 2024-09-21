- A man has been arrested in Italy over the 1977 “Easey St murders” of two women in Melbourne.
- Victoria Police are seeking to extradite the 65-year-old dual citizen of Australia and Greece.
- Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton called the arrest an important breakthrough but noted the investigation is ongoing.
A man has been arrested in Italy over the “Easey St murders” of two women who were stabbed to death in Melbourne almost five decades ago.
Suzanne Armstrong, 28, and Susan Bartlett, 27, were found dead in their Collingwood home in January 1977, each with dozens of stab wounds.
Bartlett’s 16-month-old son was found unharmed in his cot.
On Saturday, it was revealed a 65-year-old man was arrested at an airport in Rome on Thursday evening.