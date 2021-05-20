Man arrested at scene of baby's 'near drowning' death

Police at the scene in Oran Park, Sydney where a four-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive and later died. Photo / News Corp Australia

Police at the scene in Oran Park, Sydney where a four-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive and later died. Photo / News Corp Australia

More information has been revealed about the baby boy who died after a "near drowning", with the family moving in just a week before the tragedy.

A heartbroken family moved into their new Sydney home just a week before a tragic incident led to the death of a 4-month-old baby.

Initial reports claimed the baby boy suffered a "near drowning incident" before becoming unresponsive.

Police were called to the Oran Park home on Seaborn Ave at about 4.40pm on Thursday and upon arrival found the infant "unconscious and unresponsive".

Paramedics administered CPR on the boy before he was taken to Campbelltown Hospital but he was unable to be revived.

A 32-year-old was arrested at the scene and was taken to Narellan Police Station before being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an assessment.

Photos from the scene show a man sitting on the ground hugging a young child while police and ambulance crews work around him.

Another photo shows two people embracing while standing on the street near the home where the tragic incident occurred.

One neighbour who witnessed the scene unfolding told the Daily Telegraph that the family had only moved in a week prior to the tragic incident.

"[The family] had just moved in last week, they seemed so lovely, two small kids … they were such a cute family, the grandparents were so nice," he said.

A crime scene has been established around the home. Photo / News Corp Australia

The neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said he held the grandparents as emergency services rushed the "lifeless" body of the child into an ambulance.

He described the situation as "heartbreaking", revealing he and his partner had only recently moved to the area as well to start their own family.

Police have established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the baby boy's death.

"The home has been examined by specialist forensic officers and Camden Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death," NSW Police said.