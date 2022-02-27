Civilians brace for air raids as Russian troops push closer to Ukraine's capital. Video / AP

Large explosions have been reported near Kyiv, with Russian forces expected to begin a fresh barrage on Ukraine's capital.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had "withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks" and maintains control of the city.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko has imposed a curfew on the city and says anyone seen in the streets will be considered a Russian "saboteur".

Meanwhile, there's been a major twist after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed all the defenders of Ukraine's Snake Island were reported to have been "killed".

Major twist for 'Snake Island'

In a major twist, the defenders of a tiny island in the Black Sea, who all thought were dead, may in fact be alive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Friday that Zmiinyi Island – also known as Snake Island – had fallen to Russian forces, and said all defenders had been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed all Ukrainian border guards at Snake Island were killed. Photo / Google Earth

"All the defenders of the island of Zmiinyi died, but did not surrender," Zelensky said.

"All of them will be named Heroes of Ukraine."

However, a new statement by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said the defenders may still be alive.

"We [have a] strong belief that all Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island may be alive," the statement said.

A widely shared video purportedly included audio of the defenders' defiant resistance when a Russian warship demanded they surrender.

"This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you'll be bombed," the Russians said in the clip.

The Ukrainian defenders responded repeatedly, "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself."

Communications with the border guards and armed forces on the island were severed after an aerial attack and artillery shelling.