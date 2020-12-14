Madeleine McCann's parents describe probe into Christian Brueckner as 'beyond bizarre'

The parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann have spoken for the first time about the probe into German paedophile Christian Brueckner, with the family raising concerns.

Friends of Gerry and Kate McCann have revealed the family are puzzled with how German prosecutor Hans Wolters has publicly spoken about the evidence against Brueckner.

Wolters boasted about having strong evidence against the paedophile, saying the public would be as sure as he is about Brueckner being their man "if they knew evidence we had".

But the McCann's are baffled at their loud and brash comments and questioned why Brueckner hasn't been questioned if they do have the evidence they say they have.

Kate and Gerry McCann, the parents of the missing British girl Madeleine McCann, hold up a picture of Madeleine during a press conference in Berlin on June 6, 2007. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to the Mirror, a friend of the family said: "Any police force or prosecuting chief should not be boasting ... but should be remaining silent as in the case of the Met Police."

"It is beyond bizarre and not very helpful to the investigation. If Mr Wolters has got any significant evidence we cannot understand why the key suspect is not being questioned.

"If the prosecutors are intent that Brueckner is a genuine person of interest to be questioned and possibly charged over Madeleine's disappearance, why has this action not been taken?"

The family also said they should not be encouraging the public into coming up with conclusions.

They say if prosecutors don't believe he had any involvement then they should say so instead of playing games.

In June Wolters said they didn't have enough evidence to charge Bruecker but were "90 per cent" of the way there.

While prosecutors have been vocal in their investigation, earlier this month they admitted they fear charging Brueckner because of Germany's strict double-jeopardy laws.

Wolters told the Mirror they have one shot at nailing Brueckner, saying if they fall short he will never again be able to be charged for crimes related to McCann.

"If we file charges and he is acquitted, then the case is dead forever," he told the Mirror.

"In Germany, once you have been acquitted, you cannot be charged again, at least only in very exceptional cases.

"If we now are hasty and he was acquitted because the court said 'Ah, we still have a few doubts' then we would not be able to get him later."

Brueckner was in Praia Da Luz at the time McCann disappeared, with cell phone records linking the paedophile to the area within an hour of the child going missing.