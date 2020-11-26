Website of the Year

'Loser': How a lifelong fear bookended Trump's presidency

9 minutes to read

President Trump went on the attack this month after failing to win a second term, pushing baseless claims of a rigged democratic process. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Dan Barry

The president's inability to concede the election is the latest reality-denying moment in a career preoccupied with an epithet.

In the now-distant Republican presidential primaries of 2016, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas handily won the

