Britain’s Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest, was shut down early Friday after a major fire at a neighbourhood electrical substation supplying power to the sprawling facility west of London, officials said.

Several flights were already being diverted, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, while airport authorities said they “expect significant disruption over the coming days”.

“Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” the airport operator said in a statement on its website, adding it would be closed until just before midnight Friday (11.59pm GMT).

“Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”