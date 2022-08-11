A similar Legoland rollercoaster in Japan to the one that crashed in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Two rollercoaster trains crashed into each other at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany on Thursday, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One train braked heavily and another train crashed into it at the park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, along with fire and rescue services.

"One train that stopped properly did not stop in the area of ​​the station where people normally get on or off … and as a result the second train drove up," a Legoland spokeswoman told German news channel RTL.

"We first had to rescue the passengers from the first train and then pull the second forward to get to the other injured," said a police spokesman.

It was not immediately clear why the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, a park spokesperson told dpa.

Each train on the ride can carry 20 passengers, with the ride looping in and out of sets based on a castle including a treasure chamber and banqueting hall.

Last week a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in Germany, at an amusement park in Klotten.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster car as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

