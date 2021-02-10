Kiwi arrested in Hong Kong for riding e-scooter on motorway

Reports indicate a Kiwi passport holder was arrested and charged with three offences after these images were widely circulated in Hong Kong. Photo / St.Headline.Com

Hoons on dirtbikes are grabbing attention in Auckland but a New Zealand man sparked pandemonium in Hong Kong after taking an e-scooter on a motorway.

Images of the scooter rider on a motorway and through the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel circulated online shortly before authorities investigated.

Hong Kong Police confirmed a New Zealand passport holder was investigated and arrested.

Late on Monday night, the 30-year-old was charged with driving without a licence, driving an unlicensed vehicle and "driving without third party insurance.

"Police noticed that a photo that shows a man driving an electric scooter through Tseung Kwan O Tunnel towards Kowloon had been circulated on a social media platform," a Hong Kong Police duty officer told the Herald.

"The arrestee was released on bail and is required to report back to police in early March."

"The electric scooter has not been legalised for driving on Hong Kong roads so far," one local news site reported.

A traffic investigation unit in Kowloon East was in charge of the matter.

The Hong Kong 01 website said Tseung Kwan O tunnel staff alleged an electric scooter entered the tunnel towards Kwun Tong at 2 pm on Monday.

After recording the man's details, tunnel staff reportedly arranged a car to return him and his scooter to Tseung Kwan O.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment.