Police make arrest after motorcyclist mob causes havoc on Auckland roads

Police investigating a mob of motorcyclists videoed pulling wheelies and doing burnouts on Auckland roads have arrested one person and say more prosecutions are likely.

Hundreds of dirt bike motorcyclists were seen riding through busy streets, public parks and motorways around parts of Auckland over the long weekend.

Videos captured by members of the public show hordes of bikers riding together from Saturday through to yesterday.

Some of the videos captured dangerous behaviour - with some riders seen doing burnouts, pulling wheelies or blocking traffic on the motorway.

Tamaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb told the Herald one person was arrested and charged on Saturday for alleged dangerous driving behaviour "and following strong leads, further prosecutions are likely".

"Police were aware of the dirt bike ride and monitored the situation at the time, and wish to thank people for the large number of calls that were received relating to driving offences involving the group.

"The safety of all road users is paramount and due to the risks involved in stopping large number of riders on high volume roadways, there were times that police were unable to directly intervene.

"Follow-up investigations with CCTV footage and information from the public and other means are enabling police to now identify more of these riders and their dangerous behaviour."

Police wanted to reassure the community they did not tolerate dangerous or reckless driving behaviour that puts the safety of road users at risk.

"We are continuing to assess footage of the riding activity to establish identifiable offences and attempt to identify those riders responsible.

"Those identified as being responsible for driving offences will be held to account.

"The actions of the group of riders are dangerous and disappointing and show a blatant disregard for their own safety as well as the safety of other motorists.

"The organisers of this event also need to take accountability for ensuring such events are safe and lawful and we will be looking to discuss this with them."

Police encourage anyone with information about the identity of the riders involved to contact them on 105, quoting event number P045406921

At least one video that has emerged on social media showed a man pulling a dangerous wheelie through the Waterview Tunnel.

He is seen lifting his bike up onto the back wheel before carrying out various manoeuvres - including standing on the seat - reminiscent of Evel Knievel's death-defying acts.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff yesterday blasted the activity.

A still from a video showing dirt bike riders hooning down an Auckland motorway over the long weekend. Image / Supplied

A large group of dirt bike motorcyclists are seen on a busy road in South Auckland on Waitangi Day. Image / Supplied

"This sort of reckless and idiotic behaviour puts the health and safety of the community at risk - and those responsible need to be held accountable," he said.

"Police are following up any and all leads from the public and I encourage anyone with information that could help identify those involved to report it by calling 105."