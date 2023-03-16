Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Kermadec Islands earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes, tsunami warning issued

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kermadc Islands.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kermadc Islands.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kermadec Islands, which are located about 1000km northeast of New Zealand.

The shallow quake, centred just 10km deep, this afternoon.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a provisional tsunami threat for islands in the region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 300km of an earthquake epicentre in the South Pacific.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3m to 1m above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec Islands,” the alert said.

The National Emergency Management Agency said there is no tsunami threat for New Zealand following the earthquake.

GeoNet has received a report from at least one person that they felt a “strong” earthquake on the Kermadec Islands.  GeoNet has not reported the magnitude 7.1 earthquake itself.

More to come

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World