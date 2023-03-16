A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kermadc Islands.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kermadec Islands, which are located about 1000km northeast of New Zealand.

The shallow quake, centred just 10km deep, this afternoon.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a provisional tsunami threat for islands in the region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 300km of an earthquake epicentre in the South Pacific.

“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3m to 1m above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec Islands,” the alert said.

The National Emergency Management Agency said there is no tsunami threat for New Zealand following the earthquake.

Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.

Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.

GeoNet has received a report from at least one person that they felt a “strong” earthquake on the Kermadec Islands. GeoNet has not reported the magnitude 7.1 earthquake itself.

M7.1 #earthquake Kermadec Islands region ⚠️🎯 03/15/2023 plus tsunami warning 🌊 pic.twitter.com/eG7coBLPb5 — Casimiro Cervantes (@CasimiroCervan4) March 16, 2023

