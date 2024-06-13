US President Joe Biden says he won't use his presidential powers to pardon his son Hunter, convicted of gun crimes. Photo / AP

US President Joe Biden says he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, following the conclusion of a news conference held at the Group of Seven summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies, responded he would not when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son.

Hunter Biden’s sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison, though that’s unlikely as a first-time offender.

Ultimately, it will be up to US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by former Republican President Donald Trump, to decide how much time, if any, Hunter Biden serves behind bars.

Biden’s remarks came a day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden.

The president and the White House have said for months Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said during the news conference on Thursday (Friday NZ).

“I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”