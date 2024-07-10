President Biden’s performance at the Nato summit this week is under close scrutiny not only by leaders of the Western alliance but by Democratic lawmakers as he works to slow calls for him to exit the presidential race and seeks to prove to his party that he is the best person to take on Donald Trump.
The other 31 Nato leaders descended on Washington at the same time Democrats returned to Capitol Hill to intensify their debate on whether the President should remain their nominee. European leaders were closely parsing Biden’s public and private interactions amid anxiety about whether he can defeat Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee who has threatened to shred Nato.
After his shaky debate performance against Trump on June 27, several Democratic lawmakers urged him to end his reelection bid. The President’s forceful dismissal of those suggestions initially appeared to stop the defections, but former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Wednesday morning reiterated that Biden had an important decision to make.
As Nato’s leaders arrived in Washington on Tuesday for their summit, they compared notes after their conversations with Biden, one European official familiar with the interactions said, an effort to build as complete a portrait as possible of the most important alliance leader.
Biden’s most important test will come on Thursday, when he is set to hold a rare news conference that Democrats say will be critical to prove that he has the energy and mental agility to campaign against Trump. European leaders will also closely watch the President’s news conference to try to determine whether his debate performance was a bad night, as Biden has argued, or a sign of a bigger problem that could make it more challenging to defeat Trump.