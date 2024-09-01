The war was triggered when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israel.

Clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters on Saturday in the occupied West Bank as Israel pushed ahead with a military operation in the flashpoint city of Jenin.

Hundreds of Israeli troops have been carrying out raids since Wednesday in one of their largest actions in the West Bank in months.

Goldberg-Polin, captured at a music festival near Gaza, appeared in a video released by Hamas in April.

“He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden said.

“I am devastated and outraged," said US President Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

His parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, “have been courageous, wise and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable”, Biden said.

They addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention on August 21, where the crowd chanted: “Bring them home.”

“They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express,” the president said.

Biden vowed “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes and we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages”.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world,” said US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo / Getty Images

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also issued a statement.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world.”

Harris, the Democratic candidate running to succeed Biden, said she and he would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden said he was “still optimistic” about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict.

“I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement,” he said. “It’s time this war ended.”

Biden added that “people are continuing to meet”.

“We think we can close the deal. They’ve all said they agree on the principles.”