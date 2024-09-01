Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Israel has recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including that of Goldberg-Polin. Photo / Getty Images
Israel has recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including that of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, as US President Joe Biden says he’s “devastated and outraged”.
“Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
“I am devastated and outraged.”
The Israeli military said in a statement early on Sunday the bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino had been brought to Israel.
At least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Goldberg-Polin, captured at a music festival near Gaza, appeared in a video released by Hamas in April.
“He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden said.
His parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, “have been courageous, wise and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable”, Biden said.
They addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention on August 21, where the crowd chanted: “Bring them home.”
“They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express,” the president said.
Biden vowed “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes and we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages”.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris also issued a statement.
“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world.”
Harris, the Democratic candidate running to succeed Biden, said she and he would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.
Earlier, speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden said he was “still optimistic” about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict.