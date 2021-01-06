Joe Biden address nation as violence erupts on Capitol Hill

President-elect Joe Biden has called on President Donald Trump to "step up" during a press conference in from Delaware.

Biden says that American democracy was under "unprecedented assault".

"The scenes and chaos in the capital do no represent true Americans. Do not represent who we are... a small number of extremists. It's disorder, its chaos, borders on chaos, borders on sedition and it must end now. I call this mob to pull back."

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol. Photo / AP

Biden called upon Trump to go on live television and demand an end.

"I call on President Trump to go on television now to defend his oath and demand an end to this siege."

Moments after Biden addressed the nation live, Trump posted a video message to his Twitter account.

"I know your pain I know your hurt we had an election that was stolen from us.

"Go home and go home in peace."

"We have to have law and order and we have to respect our great people in law and order," Trump said in the short video message.

"It's come to such a dark moment," Biden said.

"America has endured much and we will endure again... the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy... plain and simple decency.

A protester sits in the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo / Getty Images

"Decency, respect, tolerance, that's who we are. That's who we have always been.

"Today is a reminder, a painful one. Democracy is free and to preserve it requires people of good will. Leaders with the courage to stand up."

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo / Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

He quoted former president Abraham Lincoln: "We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth.

"President Trump, step up. May God bless America. May God bless our troops and all those in the capital who are trying to protect America."