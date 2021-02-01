Jared Kushner, former senior White House adviser. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White house adviser Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating a deal between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, was nominated by Alan Dershowitz, who was part of Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial.

The peace deal, dubbed the Abraham Accords, were the "most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years", Reuters reports.

Kushner's deputy, Avi Berkowitz, was also nominated for the honour.

The pair will be up against fellow nominees Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organisation and Russian rebel Alexei Navalny, with the prize to be awarded in October.

But not everyone is impressed with the news, with many taking to social media to slam the nomination.

Jared Kushner is now chief epidemiologist of the U.S. in addition to chief economist and chief diplomat. Man’s going to resolve COVID-19, North American trade and Middle East tensions... Nobel Prize clean sweep incoming https://t.co/v988AapmIZ — Rahul Kalvapalle (@Kalvapalle) April 3, 2020

Something about this is wrong



Just can’t put my finger on it



“Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel peace prize”



“Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz join Greta Thunberg and Alexei Navalny on the nominations list” https://t.co/LJ8JgYIcgX — David Khan (@Dave_Khan) February 1, 2021

Kushner said in a statement he was honoured to be nominated for the prize.

President Joe Biden's administration is expected to review all national security deals reached during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

There have been some complaints from lawmakers about the Morocco deal. To get Morocco to agree to it, the United States recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Trump left office on January 20 under a cloud of controversy, potentially impacting whether the pair of aides would be awarded the prize.