Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White house adviser Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating a deal between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
The 40-year-old, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, was nominated by Alan Dershowitz, who was part of Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial.
The peace deal, dubbed the Abraham Accords, were the "most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years", Reuters reports.
Kushner's deputy, Avi Berkowitz, was also nominated for the honour.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The pair will be up against fellow nominees Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organisation and Russian rebel Alexei Navalny, with the prize to be awarded in October.
But not everyone is impressed with the news, with many taking to social media to slam the nomination.
Kushner said in a statement he was honoured to be nominated for the prize.
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to review all national security deals reached during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Read More
- Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner want 'clean break' from Donald Trump's presidency - NZ Herald
- Ivanka and Jared refused to let Secret Service use their bathrooms - report - NZ Herald
- 'No one here is going to forget': Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner face rocky return to New York - N...
- Ivanka Trump hit with the cold hard truth after posting list of her father's 'accomplishments' ...
There have been some complaints from lawmakers about the Morocco deal. To get Morocco to agree to it, the United States recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.
Trump left office on January 20 under a cloud of controversy, potentially impacting whether the pair of aides would be awarded the prize.