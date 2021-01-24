Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner want 'clean break' from Donald Trump's presidency

US President, Donald Trump attends a meeting of G20 leaders in 2019 to discuss empowering women around the world with his daughter, Ivanka. Photo / Getty Images

As she settles into life as a private citizen and considers a potential run for office of her own, Ivanka Trump is seeking to distance herself from her father's tumultuous White House reign.

From the comfort of their luxury oceanfront Miami apartment, Donald Trump's eldest daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, are "looking forward to having a clean break", a close associate of the couple told Vanity Fair.

"They haven't yet gone into what comes next and their government work is done. It is a moment in their lives to focus exclusively on family and just relax," the source said.

In the final, chaotic weeks of Trump's presidency, multiple publications reported the former First Daughter was fearing for the future of her political career after the 74-year-old revealed he would break with tradition and skip the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

"That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future," CNN White House correspondent, Kate Bennett, said.

"I talked to a lot of sources today who say they're questioning everything now, from where they're going to live after the White House to what their careers will be."

As she settles into life as a private citizen and considers a possible run for office of her own, Ivanka Trump is seeking to distance herself from her father's White House reign. Photo / AP

Her distancing from her father comes just days after she was roasted for backing Trump, sharing a list of his accomplishments while in office.

The list claimed the US had experienced an "Unprecedented Economic Boom".

It went on to say: "Before the China Virus invaded our shores, we built the world's most prosperous economy."

It also boasted that at one point during Donald Trump's presidency, "the unemployment rate reached 3.5 per cent, the lowest in a half-century".

America's unemployment rate was last week reported at 6.7 per cent. Some 10 million Americans were unemployed through December.

Number seven on the list is "Life-Saving Response to the China Virus". The coronavirus pandemic has so far seen 23 million US citizens infected and 395,000 killed.

It doesn't mention Trump's two impeachments, his misconduct with Ukraine, his role in inciting the deadly uprising at the Capitol, his divisive rhetoric, or his promotion of false conspiracies regarding the November election.

While Ivanka and Kushner are distancing themselves, it is not known what Melania's next moves are now her husband has finally been prised from the Oval Office.