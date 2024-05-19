Police officer stabbed in the head in downtown Sydney

A man has been arrested after a police officer was allegedly stabbed in the head in Sydney's CBD.

A police officer is in hospital after being stabbed in the head in one of Sydney’s busiest areas.

The officer was attacked by a knife-wielding 33-year-old man on Elizabeth Street in the city’s CBD on Sunday afternoon, New South Wales police said in a statement.

The alleged perpetrator stabbed the officer near the intersection of Bathurst Street before he was arrested and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for assessment.

The officer in question was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

A police operation is under way in the area and a second crime scene has been established at the intersection of Castlereagh and Park Streets.

However, NSW police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

It follows a series of recent high-profile incidents in the area, including an attack at a Bondi Junction shopping centre in which six people were fatally stabbed, and an assault on a bishop who was stabbed while delivering a sermon at a western Sydney church.