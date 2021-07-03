Japan mudslide: At least 19 missing as slip west of Tokyo hits houses

At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them, officials said. Photo / TikTok

Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, west of Tokyo.

Breaking video: The moment a landslide occurred in Atami, Japan, leaving 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/Kukq6ndvlh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 3, 2021

Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan say the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week.