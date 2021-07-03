Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Japan mudslide: At least 19 missing as slip west of Tokyo hits houses

Quick Read
At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them, officials said. Photo / TikTok

At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them, officials said. Photo / TikTok

AP

Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, west of Tokyo.

Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan say the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them, officials said.

Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week.

Read More