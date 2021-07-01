Canterbury flood survivor reunited with Ford Ranger, cellphone

The Hawkins River during a swift water rescue crew during an attempt to pluck Johnny Miller from a tree. Miller later leapt into the water and was rescued by an air force helicopter. Photo / Supplied

The Hawkins River during a swift water rescue crew during an attempt to pluck Johnny Miller from a tree. Miller later leapt into the water and was rescued by an air force helicopter. Photo / Supplied

Canterbury flood survivor Johnny Miller has been reunited with his Ford Ranger, his jacket and the cellphone that saved his life.

The Hororata plasterer and horse trainer was rescued from the raging Hawkins River after driving into it and climbing out of his car into a tree on May 30.

He was able to phone for help before his phone went dead.

Johnny Miller. Photo / Geoff Sloan

"The car was buggered," Miller said.

However, he was pleased to find his phone, which had been zipped into his jacket pocket, was still working.

A farmworker retrieved the car and phone, towing the Ranger out from about 100m downstream where it was found on its side, and climbing up the tree to get the phone and jacket.

Canterbury flood survivor Johnny Miller has been reunited with his Ford Ranger, his jacket and the cellphone that saved his life. Photo / Supplied

- starnews.co.nz