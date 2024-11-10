At some point Greig got out of the vehicle, with Magistrate Robert Rabbidge saying footage had allegedly captured Greig saying “I’ll f***ing get you good”.
The teenager allegedly knocked Greig’s glasses off, with the 32-year-old allegedly saying “I’m going to chop your f***ing hand off”, the court was told.
Greig allegedly told police he “slashed the victim before returning to the vehicle”, Rabbidge said.
However, the court was told footage allegedly showed Greig pursuing the victim on foot.
“The facts indicate that the matter prior to injury … The accused had threatened to kill the young person and chop his hand,” Rabbidge said.
He said the boy was “bleeding profusely” after allegedly being slashed with the knife.
“It appears a very strong case, I acknowledge that having slashed the young person with the knife causing the victim to sustain … severe laceration in the right forearm … victim starts to bleed profusely,” the magistrate said.
The teenager allegedly tried to jump on the car but fell off as it drove away, with his friends finding him dead the following morning.
The court was told a trail of blood extending about 30m towards the end of Wilton Rd was found.
“The accused has decided to leave the victim to lie in a secluded area … left to die,” Rabbidge said.
“Much would depend on the post mortem, which is yet to take place, but I do note the facts where it says at 7.30am the following morning the victim’s friends have walked from the camp … found the victim covered in blood.”
He said there is “nothing more serious than the alleged murder of a 15-year-old”.
“The facts are quite extraordinary and seem to show a considerable amount of powerful evidence.
“It’s clearly an extraordinary case … Mr Greig is looking at many decades in prison,” the magistrate said of the allegations, if proven.
“I must do my duty to the community and refuse him bail.”
The police prosecutor said a bloodstained knife was found in a bin. “I know that the victim … was covered in a significant amount of blood in a grass area”, with a trail of blood “extending possibly 30m down the roadway … down the end of Wilton Park”.