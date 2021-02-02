Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made up to US$120 million in 2020

Senior Advisors to the President Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on November 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner – who both served as White house advisers under the Trump administration – raked in a staggering pile of cash in 2020, a new report revealed.

According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), an ethics watchdog, the high-profile couple disclosed earning between US$23,791,645 and US$120,676,949 in combined outside income in their final financial disclosure reports.

The cash was made over the course of 2020 and up to January 20, 2021, when Donald Trump left office.

"According to her final financial disclosure report, Ivanka Trump did not receive any income from the businesses she ran before entering government in her final year working at the White House," the organisation claimed.

"In each of her previous disclosures, including the one covering 2019, she reported income from the businesses despite reporting that they ceased operating in July 2018."

But spare a thought for "Javanka" – despite pocketing that eye-watering sum, it's a significant drop from the previous reporting period, when they reported between US$36,151,214 and US$157,020,085 in income.

Th new financial disclosures reveal Ivanka got paid US$1.4 million by the luxury Washington, DC hotel owned by her father's company during President Trump's final year in office, according to the Daily Mail.

The cash haul came despite the coronavirus pandemic that set back the hospitality and tourism industry as bookings took a dive.

Her haul was actually a considerable decline from a year ago, when she earned US$4 million from her stake in the hotel, which President Trump touted during his 2016 campaign and held onto throughout his presidency despite complaints from watchdog groups.

The Citizens for Responsible Ethics watchdog revealed a variety of projects with 'future interests' where she otherwise lists no income. They include a license deal in India, a golf course in Bali, a future golf course in Dubai, and hotel construction in New York.

She also lists substantial property holdings by husband Jared Kushner, and the couple's art collection, still valued at between US$5 million and US$25 million.