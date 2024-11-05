A boy rests as displaced Palestinians flee Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, through the main Salah al-Din road on the outskirts of Gaza City, on November 5, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Photo / AFP
An air strike damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, where the army has carried out new operations since October 5, and killed at least 20 people late on Monday, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.
The Gaza health ministry did not immediately confirm the toll. Four other people were killed in the central Gazan town of Al-Zawayda, medics said.
The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had “eliminated terrorists” in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area. Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where “terrorist infrastructure sites” had been eliminated, it said.
“To all those who remained at homes and shelters, you are risking your lives. For your safety you have to head south,” said the leaflet, which was written in Arabic.
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces were continuing to bomb the Kamal Adwan Hospital and had injured many staff and patients.
“The medical staff cannot move between the hospital departments and cannot rescue their injured colleagues. It seems that a decision has been made to execute all the staff who refused to evacuate the hospital,” it said.
Israel’s military says it makes efforts to minimise harm to Gaza’s civilians as its troops battle Palestinian militants who use shelters and hospitals to stage attacks against its forces. Hamas denies this.
More than 70 patients and their guardians were safely evacuated from Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to other medical facilities in Gaza, Israel said on Monday, while fuel, water and medical supplies were delivered to the hospitals.
Palestinians said the new offensives and orders for people to leave were aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp to create buffer zones.
Israel says it is trying to keep civilians out of harm’s way as it fights Hamas there.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office put the number of Palestinians killed since October 5 at 1800, with 4000 others wounded.
There was no confirmation on the figure from the territory’s health ministry and Israel has repeatedly accused the Hamas media office of exaggerating death tolls.
Israel says its forces have killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen and dismantled military infrastructure in Jabalia in the past month.