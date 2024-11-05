Palestinians said the new attacks and Israeli orders for people to evacuate were aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp to create buffer zones.

Israel says its forces have killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen and dismantled military infrastructure in Jabalia in the past month.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets over Beit Lahiya ordering residents who have not yet left their homes and shelters housing displaced families to quit the town completely.

“To all those who remained at homes and shelters, you are risking your lives. For your safety you have to head south,” said the leaflet, which was written in Arabic.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces were continuing to bomb the Kamal Adwan Hospital and had injured many staff and patients.

“The medical staff cannot move between the hospital departments and cannot rescue their injured colleagues. It seems that a decision has been made to execute all the staff who refused to evacuate the hospital,” it said.

Israel’s military says it makes efforts to minimise harm to Gaza’s civilians as its troops battle Palestinian militants who use shelters and hospitals to stage attacks against its forces. Hamas denies this.

More than 70 patients and their guardians were safely evacuated from Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to other medical facilities in Gaza, Israel said on Monday, while fuel, water and medical supplies were delivered to the hospitals.

Israel says it is trying to keep civilians out of harm’s way as it fights Hamas there.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office put the number of Palestinians killed since October 5 at 1800, with 4000 others wounded.

There was no confirmation on the figure from the territory’s health ministry and Israel has repeatedly accused the Hamas media office of exaggerating death tolls.

This picture taken during a media tour organised by Hezbollah press office on November 5, 2024, shows a destroyed building on the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted earlier last week Beirut's southern suburbs al-Jamous neighbourhood. Photo / AFP

More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of war in Gaza, according to Gaza authorities, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.

The war erupted after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on Monday that Israel has scaled back the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip to an average of 30 trucks a day, the lowest in a long time.

This represented only 6% of the commercial and humanitarian supplies that used to enter Gaza before the war, he said.