Netanyahu’s visit came after an airstrike killed at least three people near the southern Lebanon city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said, and as more bombs hit the country’s east.
“I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north ... is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us,” Netanyahu told troops at the border, his office said in a statement.
Netanyahu’s border visit came as Israel’s military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday. Several were intercepted, and some fell in unpopulated areas.
“The Israeli enemy’s raid on Haret Saida resulted in an initial death toll of three people killed and nine others injured,” Lebanon’s health ministry said, referring to a densely populated area near Sidon.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported another Israeli strike south of Sidon, on the town of Ghaziyeh. An AFP correspondent said a child was rescued from the rubble of a residential building.
NNA said other Israeli strikes hit near a hospital in Tebnine, a town in the south Lebanon district of Bint Jbeil.
The health ministry said the hospital sustained “severe damage”, and that seven people were wounded.
Neither the Haret Saida strike nor those in Lebanon’s south were preceded by a warning to evacuate.
The health ministry also said a strike near Tyre killed two rescue workers from the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee.
Heavy air raids
Israel’s military did issue a warning for Lebanon’s eastern Baalbek area, saying it would attack Hezbollah-linked facilities.
An AFP correspondent later reported at least three strikes in the Baalbek area, where Hezbollah holds sway and which has seen heavy air raids over the past few days.
Also on Sunday, NNA reported the recovery of five out of 21 bodies buried under the rubble for about a week in the flashpoint southern town of Khiam.
Hezbollah on Sunday published an undated video of an underground facility dubbed “Imad 5″, showing a hatch opening and a missile pointing skywards.
It came after the United States on October 15 warned Israel it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to Gaza within 30 days.
Also in Deir el-Balah on Sunday, relatives at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital mourned a father and son killed during Israeli bombardment.
Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel resulted in 1206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel’s military response against Hamas has killed 43,341 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry which the United Nations consider to be reliable.