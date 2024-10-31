It comes as the United Nations accuses both Israel and Hamas of war crimes. Video / TVNZ

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 10 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in strikes on Syria’s Qusayr region bordering Lebanon, where Israel said it hit Hezbollah weapons depots.

The Britain-based war monitor said today three strikes targeted the town of Qusayr, where Iran-backed Hezbollah holds sway, and surrounding areas, later reporting further strikes on the area.

One strike targeted “a weapons depot and a fuel storage facility for Hezbollah in the industrial city of Qusayr”, killing seven civilians and three Syrian fighters working for the Lebanese group, the Observatory said.

At least 11 other people were wounded, it said, adding the other strikes targeted warehouses near the Lebanese border and a bridge south of Qusayr.