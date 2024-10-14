Prior to Netanyahu’s comments, a string of new airstrikes had already occurred against targets around Lebanon, including one in a northern Christian-majority village that killed at least 21 people, the Health Ministry said.

Yousef, the manager of a restaurant near the Binyamina base, said he heard “a huge boom” before many ambulances arrived.

Hezbollah said on Monday it had launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa before a further “big rocket salvo” in the early evening at the northern Israeli town of Safed.

Its fighters were also “engaged in violent clashes” in the Lebanese frontier village of Aita al-Shaab and were fighting elsewhere too, it said.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel in the early evening, including in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, the military said, after it earlier reported the interception of two drones approaching from Syria.

‘Never-ending’ strikes

After almost a year of tit-for-tat exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces over the Lebanon border, Israel intensified its strikes against targets in Lebanon last month before sending ground troops across the frontier.

Israel wants to push back Hezbollah to secure its northern boundary and allow tens of thousands of people displaced by rocket fire over the past year to return home safely.

Hezbollah says its strikes are in solidarity with its Palestinian ally, Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7 last year, triggering the Gaza war with Israel.

The International Organisation for Migration said last week it had verified 690,000 displaced people in Lebanon.

Israel’s deadly airstrike on the village of Aito in northern Lebanon on Monday marked a departure from the usual pattern, being far from the main combat area and in a mostly Christian area.

Israel has focused its firepower mostly on Hezbollah strongholds in Shiite Muslim-majority areas in the south and in the suburbs of Beirut.

An AFP photographer in Aito said the missile levelled a residential building. Body parts were scattered in the rubble.

In the southern border town of Marjayoun, civil defence chief Anis Abla said his rescue teams were exhausted.

“Our rescue missions are becoming more and more difficult because the strikes are never-ending and target us,” he said.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemned Israel’s “continued targeting of medical, relief and paramedics teams”.

Israel also continues to face criticism over injuries and damage suffered by the UN peacekeeping force, which has been deployed in Lebanon since 1978.

Five peacekeepers were injured in a series of incidents last week, with the UN force on Sunday accusing Israeli troops of breaking through a gate with two tanks and entering one of their positions.

The Israeli military said a tank “backed several metres into a Unifil post” while “under fire” and attempting to evacuate injured soldiers.

Anti-missile defence

Prime Minister Simon Harris, of Ireland, which has troops in the Unifil mission, on Monday told Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a phone call that Unifil has “a clear mandate from the Security Council, and that it must be allowed to carry out its functions unimpeded”, Harris’ office said.

The Hamas attack on Israel last year that triggered war in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 1206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

The number includes hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, 42,289 people, most of them civilians. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

With the war there and in Lebanon showing no sign of abating, fears of even wider regional conflict have led to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas, engaging in diplomatic efforts with allies and other powers.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met a senior official from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement in Oman, the latest stop in a regional diplomatic tour.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned of “a regional war that will be costly for everyone” during a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday.

Shortly before Sunday’s attack on the Israeli army base, the Pentagon said it would deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system known as THAAD to Israel to further boost its ally’s defences against a potential Iranian attack.

Israel is still weighing its response to an October 1 missile attack by Iran, the latest of two it has carried out against Israel this year.