Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Women’s Euro 2025: The players to watch

By Terry Daley
AFP·
4 mins to read

Alexia Putellas, Kadidiatou Diani, Claudia Pina, Lauren James and Lea Schueller. Photos / Getty Images; Photosport; AFP

Alexia Putellas, Kadidiatou Diani, Claudia Pina, Lauren James and Lea Schueller. Photos / Getty Images; Photosport; AFP

Spain will be favourites to win the women’s Euro 2025 when the tournament kicks off in Switzerland overnight, but the world champions will have some stiff competition.

Here, AFP takes a look at the stars expected to make a splash in the tournament.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World