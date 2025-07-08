Juraj Cintula is set to stand trial on terror charges for shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo / AFP

The man who admitted to shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is due to stand trial on terror charges today NZT, more than a year after the attack shocked the central European country.

Nationalist, Kremlin-friendly Fico was shot four times from close range after a government meeting in the central Slovak mining town of Handlova on May 15, 2024, leaving him seriously wounded.

Detained at the scene, Juraj Cintula, a 72-year-old poet, who has admitted to shooting the leader with the intention to wound but not kill him, is facing up to life in prison if convicted.

The hearing at a special penal court in the central city of Banska Bystrica is due to start at 7am local time (5pm NZT).

Prosecutors argue that Cintula sought to “permanently prevent Fico from serving as prime minister, thereby preventing the Slovak government from proper functioning and fulfilling its programme”.