Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Robert Fico was shot four times from close range and seriously wounded

By Petra Vrablicova
AFP·
3 mins to read

Juraj Cintula is set to stand trial on terror charges for shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo / AFP

Juraj Cintula is set to stand trial on terror charges for shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo / AFP

The man who admitted to shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is due to stand trial on terror charges today NZT, more than a year after the attack shocked the central European country.

Nationalist, Kremlin-friendly Fico was shot four times from close range after a government meeting in the central

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World