- An Israeli strike in central Beirut on Monday killed at least five people and injured 31.
- The strike targeted a residential apartment near a Shiite Muslim place of worship, causing significant damage.
- Since September 23, Israel has intensified its air campaign in Lebanon, leading to over 3510 deaths.
Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike Monday – the third in two days in central Beirut – killed at least five people in a densely packed neighbourhood.
“The Israeli enemy strike on Zuqaq al-Blat in Beirut ... killed five people” and injured 31 others, a ministry statement said, giving an updated toll.
The death toll is likely to rise because two people were missing and some remains recovered from the site were “being verified”, the statement said.
The official National News Agency (NNA) said an apartment near a Shiite Muslim place of worship had been targeted.