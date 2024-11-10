Advertisement
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he gave green light for Lebanon pager attacks

AFP
2 mins to read
Israeli strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September. Photo / AFP

Israeli strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September. Photo / AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices that exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts, which dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge.

“Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesmanm Omer Dostri, said of the attacks.

Rescuers search for victims and survivors after an Israeli airstrike on a village in the eastern Lebanese Bekaa valley on November 10. Photo / AFP
Rescuers search for victims and survivors after an Israeli airstrike on a village in the eastern Lebanese Bekaa valley on November 10. Photo / AFP

Hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, in streets and at funerals in mid-September.

They killed nearly 40 people and wounded about 3000, and preceded Israel’s ongoing military operation in Lebanon.

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israel in support of Hamas following its ally’s October 7 attack last year on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

Strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September, when Israel escalated its air campaign against Hezbollah and then sent ground troops into south Lebanon.

