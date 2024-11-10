Israeli strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September. Photo / AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices that exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts, which dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge.

“Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesmanm Omer Dostri, said of the attacks.