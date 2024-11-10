- Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he approved a September attack on Hezbollah communications devices in Lebanon.
- The blasts killed almost 40 people and wounded about 3000, preceding Israel’s military operation in Lebanon.
- Hezbollah vowed revenge and began low-intensity strikes on Israel after Hamas’ October 7 attack last year.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices that exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.
Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts, which dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge.
“Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesmanm Omer Dostri, said of the attacks.