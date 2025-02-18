The group had also “decided to hand over four bodies on Thursday, among them [those of] the Bibas family”, Hayya added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office subsequently confirmed that during indirect negotiations in Cairo, “agreements were reached” for the six living hostages to be handed over on Saturday, in addition to four bodies on Thursday and four more next week.

The Bibas family said in a statement that it had been “in turmoil following [the] Hamas spokesperson’s announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday”.

The trio were abducted, with the boys' father Yarden Bibas, during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, with Ariel and Kfir in particular coming to symbolise the hostages' plight for many Israelis. Yarden was released alive during a previous hostage-prisoner exchange.

Demonstrators march towards the Israeli parliament headquarters in a protest by the relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023. Photo / AFP

Hamas has previously said that Shiri and the children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023, but Israel has not confirmed their deaths.

“Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over,” the family’s statement said.

‘Reluctantly hopeful’

The bodies due to be handed over on Thursday are the first to be returned to Israel by Hamas since the start of the war.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, meanwhile, published the names of the six living hostages due to be released on Saturday, saying it “welcomes with profound joy the return of Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu”.

Shoham’s family said it had been informed he was scheduled for release, adding: “While we are reluctantly hopeful, we remain cautious and pray that Tal will return safely.”

Five Thais held in Gaza since the October 2023 attack have also been released outside the scope of the truce deal.

The truce has held despite both sides trading accusations of violations, and despite the strain placed on it by US President Donald Trump’s widely condemned plan to take control of devastated Gaza and relocate its population.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Friday to present their own plan for Gaza’s reconstruction while ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.

Egypt and Jordan have been floated by Trump as possible destinations for displaced Gazans, though both countries have rejected the idea.

After the Saudi meeting, Egypt will host an extraordinary Arab League meeting on Gaza on March 4, with participants expected to address Trump’s plan.

For Palestinians, any forced displacement evokes memories of the “Nakba”, or catastrophe – the mass displacement of their ancestors during Israel’s creation in 1948.

‘Demilitarisation’

Israel, meanwhile, demanded on Tuesday the “complete demilitarisation of Gaza”, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar saying it would “not accept the continued presence of Hamas or any other terrorist groups” in the Palestinian territory.

Sa’ar also said Israel would begin negotiations “this week” on the second phase of the truce, which aims to lay out a more permanent end to the war. Phase one is due to expire on March 1.

Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, said on Tuesday that Palestinians must decide the territory’s future.

“It is a Palestinian question on who represents the Palestinians in an official capacity and also the political groups and parties in the political sphere,” said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,291 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

-Agence France-Presse