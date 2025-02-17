Trump’s plan lacked detail but has triggered widespread outrage internationally for his call to resettle Palestinians in other countries such as Egypt and Jordan under a US “takeover” of Gaza.

Smotrich said Israel should go for a “complete conquest” of the territory.

According to Israeli media, the security Cabinet convened today to discuss phase two of the fragile ceasefire which began on January 19.

More than 15 months of war destroyed or damaged more than 69% of Gaza’s buildings, displaced almost the entire population, and triggered widespread hunger, according to the United Nations.

“It’s them or us. Either we crush Hamas, or God forbid, Hamas will crush us,” Smotrich said.

“I call on the Prime Minister to declare that once the war resumes after phase one, Israel will, from the first day, seize 10% of Gaza’s territory, establish full sovereignty there, and immediately apply Israeli law,” he added.

“Furthermore, it must be announced that once combat resumes, all humanitarian aid will be completely halted.”

Smotrich further said that according to a plan in preparation: “Gaza’s residents will be allowed to leave, but only in one direction – with no possibility of return”.

“The loss of territory is the only heavy price our enemies understand – the only thing that will make them realise we are serious,” Smotrich added.

Since the first phase of the truce began last month, 19 Israeli hostages have been released in exchange for more than 1100 Palestinian prisoners.

Out of 251 people seized in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which sparked the war, 70 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.

- Agence France-Presse