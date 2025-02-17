Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said today NZT that Hamas militants must surrender their arms and leave Gaza.
He was speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss the next phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.
Smotrich in a video statement said he “will demand a vote” by ministers on United States President Donald Trump’s plan and that Israel must “issue a clear ultimatum to Hamas – immediately release all hostages, leave Gaza for other countries, and lay down your arms”.
“If Hamas refuses this ultimatum, Israel will open the gates of hell,” said Smotrich, echoing an expression used by both Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A strong opponent of stopping the war, he has threatened to quit Netanyahu’s ruling coalition if the war is not resumed after the end of the first stage of the ceasefire.