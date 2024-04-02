Australian aid worker killed in Gaza by air strike

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, April 1, 2024. Photo / AP

An Australian woman is reportedly among a group of aid workers killed by an Israeli air strike that hit their vehicle in Gaza.

According to local media, the woman was working for not-for-profit World Central Kitchen when she and other foreign nationals were killed after their vehicle was struck.

A photo posted on social media shows the body of a woman with an Australian passport placed on her chest.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was “urgently” investigating the reports.

“They are indeed very concerning,” Albanese told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“I’m very concerned about the loss of life that is occurring in Gaza. My Government has supported a sustainable ceasefire.

“We’ve called for the release of hostages and there have been far too many innocent lives, Palestinian and Israeli, lost during the Gaza-Hamas conflict.”

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was conducting a “thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident”.

“The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and has been working closely with WCK [World Central Kitchen] in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” the IDF said.

The not-for-profit’s website says the organisation provides meals in the wake of natural disasters, crises and humanitarian emergencies around the world.