Multiple 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' hit US Army base in Iraq. Source / Daily Mail

At least five ballistic missiles have reportedly struck a US Army base and the office of a Kurdish news channel in Erbil, Iraq.

According to the Daily Mail, local officials have confirmed that "Iranian-produced ballistic missiles" hit the city in the early hours of Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the consulate at the site was targeted, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said.

Video footage circulating online appeared to show several missiles hitting Erbil.

While no military casualties have been reported, Kurdish officials claimed the blasts had claimed victims.

The Daily Mail said Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Twitter: "Erbil is under fire... as if Kurds were not Iraqis".

- More to come