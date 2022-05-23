Internet goes wild for Anthony Albanese's son Nathan

Australia has spoken – and Anthony Albanese will officially be the country's 31st Prime Minister. Video / 9 News Australia

Anthony Albanese wasn't the only winner over the weekend after his son Nathan made a rare appearance and won the hearts of the internet.

Making a rare appearance alongside his father on Saturday night, 21-year-old Nathan was hailed "Australia's most eligible bachelor" and a "very good looking man" on social media as Scott Morrison conceded defeat.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese delivers his victory speech during the Labor Party election night event. Photo / Getty Images

Nathan's last appearance alongside his dad was on Saturday to cast his vote but he had not been seen since the Labor campaign launch on May 1 before that.

Nathan is the child of Albanese and his ex-wife, former NSW Labor MP Carmel Tebutt. The pair split up in 2019 after 30 years together.

Tebutt was also seen alongside Nathan on Saturday night before he took to the winner's podium with his dad.

Speaking to news.com.au ahead of the election, the Labor leader, asked if he had any "good luck charms", and revealed he talked to his son on the campaign trail.

Nathan Albanese, the son of Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Photo / Getty Images

"I do have a way of making sure that I talk to my son every day,'' he said.

"And that to me is a good-luck charm. He's still studying. He's completing his degree. He's 21."

Nathan divides his time between his mother and father and is undecided if he will move to Kirribilli House following the election win.

Anthony Albanese's partner Jodie Haydon and his son Nathan in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

"We're close, we live together. He also spends time at his mother's. But I'm very proud of him. He's developed into a very fine young man, and he will be out there campaigning for me right up until Saturday at 6pm as well," Albanese said.

In his victory speech, Albanese credited his son as his "proudest achievement".

"Thank you, mate, for your love and support," he said.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese and his son Nathan Albanese celebrate victory during the Labor Party election night. Photo / Getty Images

"Your mother, who's here tonight, Carmel, we are both so proud of the caring, wonderful, smart young man you have become."