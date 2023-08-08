Communities left in fear as a gang feud brews, why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves New Zealand and the party keen to ban phones in schools. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

US firefighters had to “think outside of the box” when they attended a car crash only to find the vehicle firmly wedged into the first floor of a house.

Rescuers were confronted by the bizarre scene when they arrived at the house in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, and police have determined the crash was an “intentional act”.

“The pictures speak for themselves,” an official told the BBC.

Police say this crash was intentional. Photo / Junction Fire Company

Sam Baumgardner from the Junction Fire Company said his crew dealt with the incident, which he described to the Washington Post as “the stuff you see in movies”.

No one inside the home was injured and the driver, named by police as 20-year-old Evan Miller, escaped on to the roof of the home.

He was later taken to hospital.

“It was determined through investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending,” police documents stated.

The car left a gaping hole in the house. Photo / Junction Fire Company

Baumgardner told the BBC the car was propelled into the air after Miller drove it into a culvert next to the house, sending it flying.

He said “the crew that was on the rescue definitely had to think outside the box”.

“That had guys scratching their heads right off the bat,” he told the Washington Post.

“You have the potential of a fire from a vehicle that’s still running - there was a lot of concern when they pulled up as to what they were getting into.”

The Junction Fire Company shared details online, noting how the rescue crew stabilised the property and helped the homeowners cover up the hole with a tarp before oncoming storms hit.

Photos shared by the firefighters show the damage to the house left after the car was removed and the smashed-up vehicle itself once it was returned to terra firma.

Charges against Miller include recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and aggravated assault.

That final charge carries potential jail time of up to 20 years.