Pakistan accused India of bringing the neighbours “closer to a major conflict” after deadly attacks.
India conducted air strikes in Pakistan, killing more than 20 civilians, escalating tensions.
World powers urged restraint as both sides exchanged fire.
Pakistan on Friday accused India of bringing the nuclear-armed neighbours “closer to a major conflict”, as the death toll from three days of missile, artillery and drone attacks passed 50.
The bloody escalation comes after an attack on tourists last month in the Indian-run part of disputed Kashmir that killed 26 people, and which New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing – an allegation Pakistan denied.
India responded with airstrikes on Wednesday on what it called “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, killing more than 20 civilians and fuelling the worst clashes between the two in decades.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said that India’s “reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict”.
On the other side, a police official said one woman was killed and two men wounded by heavy shelling.
Pakistani military sources said that its forces had shot down 77 Indian drones in the last two days, with debris of many incursions seen by AFP in cities across the country.
India said 300 to 400 drones had attempted to cross into its territory, and also accused Pakistani forces on Thursday of targeting three military stations.
Pakistan‘s military said Wednesday that five Indian jets had been downed across the border, but New Delhi has not responded to the claims, while a military source said three jets had crashed on home territory.
Both sides have made repeated claims and counter-claims that are difficult to verify.
“The youth of Kashmir will never forget this act of brutality by India,” said 15-year-old Muhammad Bilal in Muzaffarabad, the main city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir where a mosque was hit Wednesday.
In Jammu, under Indian administration, 21-year-old student Piyush Singh said: “Our [attack] is justified because we are doing it for whatever happened to our civilians.”
Militants have stepped up operations in Kashmir since 2019, when Indian PM Modi’s Hindu nationalist Government revoked its limited autonomy and took the state under direct rule from New Delhi.
Pakistan has rejected claims by New Delhi that it was behind last month’s attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, when gunmen killed 26 people, mainly male Hindu tourists.
India blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba – a UN-designated terrorist organisation – for the attack.
The conflict has caused major disruption to international aviation, with airlines having to cancel flights or use longer routes that do not overfly the India-Pakistan frontier.
India had closed 24 airports, with local media reporting the suspension would remain in place until next week.
The mega Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament was on Friday suspended for a week, while Pakistan suspended Super League play indefinitely, barely a day after relocating it to the United Arab Emirates.
World powers have called for both sides to exercise “restraint”, with several offering to mediate the dispute.
On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir in Islamabad, according to a statement.
That meeting came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Indian counterpart in Delhi on Thursday, days after visiting Pakistan.
The International Crisis Group, however, said “foreign powers appear to have been somewhat indifferent” to the prospect of war, despite warnings of possible escalation.