The 49-year-old victim arrived just after 9.30am.

Investigators believe he was lured to the address under the pretence of giving a quote for a trades job.

However, police believe the address given was random and the incident isn’t connected to anyone living on the street.

In the footage, the Lalor man walks along the street just after 9.30am before a man exits the Mercedes and runs towards him.

The victim turns to face the man just before he was shot in the ankle and fell to the ground.

The bullet travels straight through his left ankle before it hits his right foot.

The gunman then runs back to the Mercedes and leaves the scene.

The 49-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He still requires ongoing treatment.

Detective Inspector Adam Tilley said police believed it was a targeted attack.

“While we do believe this was a planned and targeted attack, it would have been incredibly frightening for those on the street who were simply going about their daily lives at 9.30 on a Wednesday morning,” Tilley said.

“We have a significant investigation into the incident under way and are keen to speak to anyone who has information about the shooting or who recognises the man in the facefit or the CCTV.

“This had the potential to impact innocent parties and we will do absolutely everything in our power to bring those involved before the court.”

Police have released a digital composite of a man they believe may be able to assist with inquiries. Photo / Victoria Police

A witness described the gunman as being of African appearance and about 182cm tall with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a dark hooded jumper with the hood pulled up, black track pants and black and white sneakers.

Police have released a digital composite of a man they believe may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man in the composite or CCTV footage, has been urged to come forward.