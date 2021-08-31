Voyager 2021 media awards
World

In Afghanistan an unceremonious end, and a shrouded beginning

Taliban fighters watching as a C-17 military transport plane left Kabul, Afghanistan, at sunset on Monday. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Thomas Gibbons-Neff

The last American flight from Afghanistan left behind a host of unfulfilled promises and anxious questions about the country's fate.

The end of the United States' longest war was unceremonious — trash blowing across the

