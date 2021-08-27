Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

After decades of war, Isis and al-Qaida can still wreak havoc

8 minutes to read
A victim of the attacks at the Kabul airport at a hospital. Photo / Victor J. Blue, The New York Times

A victim of the attacks at the Kabul airport at a hospital. Photo / Victor J. Blue, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ben Hubbard, Eric Schmitt and Matthew Rosenberg

The US and its allies waged war for 20 years to try to defeat terrorists in Afghanistan. A double-suicide bombing demonstrated that they remain a threat.

The nightmare that kept counterterrorism experts awake even before

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.