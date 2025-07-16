7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warning issued

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning, the US Geological Survey says.

The earthquake happened at 12.37pm (local time), with its epicentre about 87km south of the island town of Sand Point, USGS said. The epicentre had a relatively shallow depth of 20.1km.

The National Tsunami Warning Centre (NTWC) in Palmer, Alaska has confirmed a tsunami and said “impacts are expected”.

The warning was issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance about 65km to Unimak Pass, Alaska, about 130km northeast of Unalaska, the centre said.

Based on initial information, tsunami warnings were not issued for areas further afield, the NTWC said.