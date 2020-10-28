'I drive better when I drink': Man downs beer while driving moments before crashing, killing 3

Shocking video has caught the moment a man was drinking alcohol and bragging about it while behind the wheel moments before he crashed and killed three people.

Camilo Morejon, 47, livestreamed himself driving through Texas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just moments before the deadly crash, Morejon was seen taking swigs from a bottle of beer while bragging: "I drive better when I drink."

After the video ends, Morejon's silver Honda then collided into a pickup truck, killing the three other passengers in his car including his girlfriend.

The driver of the truck is also in critical condition.

Camilo Morejon, 47, was caught on camera drinking from a bottle in a video that was posted on Facebook Live on Sunday morning.

At one point, Morejon is heard to say: 'I drive better when I drink'. Minutes later, three people were killed. Photo / Facebook / Click2Houston

Morejon survived.

The crash was also caught on a surveillance camera from a nearby petrol station and showed Morejon's car to be a complete blur as it sped past.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare noted that the Facebook live video showed him being behind the wheel and drinking beer.

"It's very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it's what happens, it's what goes on moments before lives are lost," Teare said.

"We've had four crashes in 24 hours that will contribute to seven deaths possibly, all of which are going to be charged."

Morejon's Silver Honda collided with a black pickup truck at speed killing three passengers. Photo / Click2Houston

The driver of the pickup truck which overturned is said to be suffering from serious injuries. Photo / Click2Houston

Authorities are also looking at a number of after-hour bars that may have served Morejon in the lead-up to the crash.

"We believe there are probably three or four bars that are around the area we believe they were and we are in the process today of going to those locations determining which ones were contributing factors to this crash," Teare said.

If convicted, Morejon could be jailed for up to 80 years.