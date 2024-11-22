Calls for the government needs to tackle knife crime after a security guard was stabbed in the neck in Auckland's Newmarket.

Elon Musk has pledged to slash US$2 trillion ($3.4t) in US government spending by taking on federal bureaucracy without passing any new laws.

The tech billionaire, who has been appointed by Donald Trump to run a new external efficiency watchdog, hit back at critics who have claimed his plans will require a raft of new legislation.

In a joint op-ed for the Wall Street Journal with Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk said he would slash the size of the state with “executive action based on existing legislation”.

Echoing Trump’s criticism of “the swamp” in Washington, DC, the two men argued that most federal spending was decided by “unelected bureaucrats” who “view themselves as immune from firing”.

Their Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE”, will make recommendations directly to the White House based on the work of a “a lean team of small-government crusaders” tasked with cutting spending.