“It is imperative that we remain calm,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a national address late on Tuesday. “Now’s not a time to panic.”

Jamaicans braced for electricity cuts later on Wednesday, according to a power company official, with roads near the coast already washed out as a steady rain continued to fall and winds picked up in the capital.

By midday on Wednesday, the well-defined eye of the spiralling hurricane was located about 72km southeast of Kingston, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), though its outer rings were already lashing much of the island with a population of nearly three million.

Beryl is packing maximum sustained winds of 225km/h.

The force of the winds is expected to weaken somewhat in next day or two, according to the NHC, though it cautioned that Beryl will remain at or near major hurricane strength as it moves on to the Cayman Islands.

“Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides from heavy rainfall are expected over much of Jamaica and southern Haiti through today,” the NHC said in a post, adding that dangerous winds and storm surge are also expected in the Cayman Islands through early Thursday.

The centre added that a hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, as well as the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, including for the country’s top beach resort Cancun.

Overnight in Haiti as Beryl’s impact grew progressively stronger, residents anxiously awaited its full impact.

“We were not comfortable. We could not sleep normally with the wind, the water. Many people slept in the yard,” said Pouchon Jean-Francois, who lives in an improvised camp in Port-au-Prince.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was injured as she surveyed an area south of Beryl on Tuesday night, where the Manzanares River in Sucre state burst its banks.

On Tuesday night, President Nicolas Maduro told state television that three people had died and four were missing in the area, along with more than 8000 homes damaged by torrential rains, including at least 400 destroyed.

The unusually early hurricane strengthened at a record pace, which scientists argue is almost certainly fuelled by climate change.

Beryl is the 2024 Atlantic season’s first hurricane and the earliest storm on record to reach the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson five-stage scale. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast a large number of major hurricanes in an “extraordinary” season this year.

Additional confirmed fatalities so far include at least three in St Vincent and the Grenadines, a senior official told Reuters, where Union Island has suffered severe destruction of over 90% of buildings.

In Grenada, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell described “Armageddon-like” conditions with no power and widespread destruction, while also confirming three deaths.

Beyond near-term impact in Jamaica and Haiti, the NHC warned that Beryl will likely make landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula as early as Thursday night.

In Cancun, officials said supplies of wooden boards used to protect doors and windows were dwindling as locals and tourists prepared for Beryl’s arrival.