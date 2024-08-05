Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How two Russian spies went deep undercover with their children

New York Times
By Andrew Higgins
8 mins to read
The Russian Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Russia has a long history of investing heavily in so-called illegals, spies who burrow deep into target countries over many years. Photo / Manca Juvan, The New York Times

The Russian Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Russia has a long history of investing heavily in so-called illegals, spies who burrow deep into target countries over many years. Photo / Manca Juvan, The New York Times

A couple planted as sleeper spies in Slovenia posed as an Argentine art dealer and an entrepreneur. They were caught in December 2022 and sent to Moscow in a sweeping prisoner exchange last week.

Darja

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World