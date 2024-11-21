Advertisement
How Kamala Harris burned through $2.5 billion in 15 weeks

By Shane Goldmacher
New York Times·
10 mins to read
Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, makes a campaign appearance at a firehouse in Redford Township, Michigan, October 4, 2024. Photo / Valaurian Waller, The New York Times

Her frenzied spending has led to second-guessing among some Democrats and questions as she has pressed for more cash since the election.

Vice-President Kamala Harris spent a remarkable US$1.5 billion ($2.55b) in her hyper-compressed 15-week presidential campaign. But in the days since losing to , her operation has faced questions internally and externally over where exactly all that cash went.

