Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘They don’t understand my life’: What the Democrats misread about America

Financial Times
5 mins to read
President Joe Biden says in an address to the nation from the White House that he will ensure a "peaceful and orderly" transition to Trump after the Republican's sweeping win.

As Kamala Harris campaigned through the battleground states in the final days of the presidential race, she closed each stump speech with a question for the crowd: “Are you ready to make your voices heard?”

The US electorate spoke resoundingly on Tuesday night – and the majority rejected what

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business