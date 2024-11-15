Advertisement
Was the Donald Trump election a setback for women? Even women do not agree

By Dionne Searcey
New York Times·
11 mins to read
The crowd watching Vice President Kamala Harris deliver her concession speech in Washington last week. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

Kamala Harris would have been the first female president in the nation’s nearly 250-year history. But many women chose Donald Trump, despite his history of sexism and his support for the end of Roe v. Wade.

To many left-leaning Americans, it is resoundingly clear that women who backed Donald in the presidential election voted against their own self-interest.

