Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid; Bill quarantining

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said today that she has tested positive for Covid-19 with "mild" symptoms.

On social media, the former US Democratic presidential candidate said she was "feeling fine" and that former US President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get a vaccine and booster shots.

Hillary and Bill Clinton. Photo / AP

Former US President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.