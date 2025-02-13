Mayor of Grenoble Eric Piolle talks to the media near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble, on February 12, 2025. Twelve people were injured, two seriously. The explosion took place shortly after 8pm emergency services told AFP. Photo / Maxime GRUSS, AFP

Twelve people were wounded when a grenade exploded in a bar in France’s southeastern city of Grenoble on Wednesday, officials said.

“Someone came in and threw a grenade, apparently without saying a word, and ran away,” prosecutor Francois Touret-de-Courcy told journalists at the scene, where emergency workers had cordoned off the area.

Two people were in critical condition, he said, adding that “many clients” were present when the grenade exploded, shortly after 8pm (7pm GMT) at the bar in the Olympic Village neighbourhood, built when the picturesque city hosted the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Touret-de-Courcy said investigators had not yet identified a motive but did not believe it was a “terrorist attack”.

“There’s nothing to make us think it’s linked to terrorism,” he said, calling it an “act of extreme violence” that “may be linked to a settling of scores”.